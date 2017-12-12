Midwinter Music will bring Christmas cheer and song

An evening of beautiful music and Christmas cheer is promised at The Orangery Tearoom in Ashburnham Place on Saturday December 16 from 7.30pm.

Midwinter Music will be presented by soprano Lucy Ashton who with friends will perform a Christmas concert in the atmospheric setting, featuring works by John Rutter and Benjamin Britten as well as festive favourites.

Lucy commented: “I’m thrilled to be back with a Christmas concert at the Orangery once more. I’m joined by choral singer Anna Graebe who studied at Oxford university and our pianist Cameron Milne who is currently training at Trinity college of music. This year’s concert will have a slightly more pastoral feel to it with some less well known pieces. However we are still keeping many of our favourite traditional carols as its such a lovely atmosphere when everyone joins in with us. We look forward to seeing you there!” Tickets cost £15 (from Ticketsource).