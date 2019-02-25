Music First Festival is back with The Cuban Brothers for Good Times By The Sea in Bexhill

Funk, soul, reggae - what more could anyone need for Good Times By The Sea?

The Music First Festival 2019 event will be held at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Sunday July 21 from 4-11pm, and promises to be a perfect afternoon and evening of summer vibes.

There will be DJ sets from David Rodigan and Norman Jay on the outdoor terrace followed by a live performance from The Cuban Brothers in the main auditorium and a second closing set from Norman Jay - so be prepared to party like there is no tomorrow. The Cuban Brothers is one of the great festival acts, known for their peerless funk and showmanship, energy, fizz and sunshine spirit, with famous fans such as Damien Hirst, Robbie Williams and Sir Elton John who all privately hired them to add Caribbean fun and sparkle to their dos.

Early Bird tickets have already sold out, leaving standard tickets at £35 and seated tickets at £40 - book on 01424 229111 or go to www.dlwp.com.

read more: Brillian comedian Russell Kane heading back to 1066 country