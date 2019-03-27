Near Jazz Experience with three free seaside shows

Indie-jazz band Near Jazz Experience has announced a special limited edition release for Record Store Day which sees them teaming up with noted dub producer and DJ Adrian Sherwood.

They’ve also announced a trio of live appearances on Record Store Day itself, Saturday April 13.

The NJE comprises sax-player Terry Edwards (The Higsons, PJ Harvey), drummer Simon Charterton (The Higsons, Alex Harvey) and Madness bassist Mark Bedford.

Their new release Afloat In Dub has tracks recorded in the BBC’s legendary Maida Vale studios, produced by Sherwood for a session for Gideon Coe’s BBC6 Music show. The remaining tracks are drawn from the trio’s debut album Afloat from last year, remixed by Sherwood. The NJE will play three seaside shows on Record Store Day which includes Vinyl Frontier in Grove Road at 1pm, Music’s Not Dead at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill at 3pm, ending at The Railway Hotel in Southend at 7pm. All events are free.

