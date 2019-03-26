New album from Lighthouse Family bringing upcoming tour to Bexhill

Lighthouse Family, one of the most successful bands of the 1990s, is back after a gap of 18 years with a new studio album.

Blue Sky In Your Head is released on May 3 and will include all the band’s classic songs remastered to celebrate their 25 year recording history. The lead single is My Salvation, a melodic track as good as you’d expect from the band that produced the hits Lifted, High, and Ocean Drive.

Lighthouse Family will bring their supporting tour to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Wednesday November 20 - tickets from £25-£99 go on general sale on Friday March 29 from 9am, from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Blue Sky In Your Head is Lighthouse Family’s fourth album, and sees them back on original label Polydor and reunited with Colin Barlow, the A&R that discovered them, and first manager, Keith Armstrong; the same team that was around them when they were at their radio dominating peark peak. The duo follow the album’s release with a UK tour later this year, culminating at the London Palladium on November 22.

Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker formed Lighthouse Family after meeting at Newcastle University in the early 1990s. Their 1995 debut album Ocean Drive was a slow-burning success, going six times platinum while staying in the album charts for almost three years. Lifted became one the defining songs of the era, a pop-soul classic that was inescapable on radio, becoming the soundtrack of high street Britain, drivetime Britain and night-out Britain.

The 1997 follow-up, Postcards From Heaven, featured three Top Ten singles – Raincloud, High and Lost In Space – and also went six-times platinum, charting across Europe, the Far East, Australia and New Zealand. Their third album, Whatever Gets You Through The Day (2001) produced another Top Ten single in I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free.

