One Voice gala concert with 120 performers

Celebrating 20 years of performing arts creativity and success is Bexhill-based Mad Fish which is to hold a concert with 120 performers at the Izzard Theatre at Bexhill College.

The One Voice gala will be held on Friday June 11 at 7pm and again on Saturday June 23 at 2pm and 7pm.

Mad Fish Performing Arts Studio and Stage School, alongside Mad Fish Management, is run by owner and director Emma Burnett and has a reputation of excellence in the Industry: providing performers for high profile jobs as well as securing places at top colleges nationwide. It has won 11 industry awards in recent years.

Emma said: “We have some wonderful current students as well as alumni joining us for this years concert. The concert has a mix of musical theatre, pop, classical and jazz numbers. Our youngest performer is four and our oldest is 80.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults, under-12s and OAPs £10, available from onevoicetickets@hotmail.com or the Izzard Theatre.