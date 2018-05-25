Orchestra’s concert features acclaimed musician Daisy

Sussex Concert Orchestra’s June concert will feature one of the most promising young musicians in the local area, Daisy Noton, who will play the solo flute part in Bach B minor Suite no 2.

The concert, which is part of the Bexhill Festival of Music and takes place at St Peter’s Church, Church St, Bexhill TN39 4HE on Sunday June 3 at 7.30pm, will also include Beethoven Symphony no 6, the Pastoral, in which you can hear the sounds of summer: birds, a babbling brook, a flash storm and a rainbow!

Daisy Noton studies flute with Susan Torke at the Royal Academy of Music junior department. She has won numerous prizes as a soloist, including the Hastings Instrumental Championship Trophy in 2015. Daisy made her flute concerto debut in Ardingly Chapel in 2104 and in 2016 she performed the Mozart G Major flute Concerto with Hastings Sinfonia. She has played under the baton of Ed Gardner in the Barbican Young Orchestra and is now a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Tickets are £12 in advance or £15 on the door. Under 16s free and available in advance from Second Spin, Sackville Rd, Bexhill, by phone from Holden and Co solicitors on 01424 722422 (office hours) or from the website www.sussexconcertorchestra.org.