Prestigious musical collaboration at Fairlight Hall

Next up for Oxford Lieder at Fairlight Hall is mezzo soprano Rozanna Madylus who will sing on Sunday March 10 from 11-1pm.

This is the second season of collaboration between Fairlight Hall and the Oxford Lieder Festival, which is the UK’s most renowned festival of classical song, and the recipient of a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Award. As well as presenting many of the world’s greatest musicians in Oxford each October, Oxford Lieder supports the very brightest artists of the new generation. Over the course of the year, OLF’s artistic director – the pianist Sholto Kynoch – will introduce exceptional emerging professional singers to Fairlight, in a range of programmes designed to appeal to all and to showcase brilliant young voices and glorious music. Sholto will give a spoken introduction to each programme, and there will be a chance to meet the artists informally over coffee after each of the performances.

Rozanna Madylus will perform Gustav Mahler Rückert Lieder, and songs by Alma Mahler, Lili Boulanger and Rebecca Clarke.

She was a winner of the Oxford Lieder Young Artist Platform in 2012. Since then, we’ve been delighted to watch her burgeoning career in song and opera, are delighted to welcome her for this recital and its paired performance in Oxford. All events begin at 11am- concerts last approximately 1 hour and are followed by coffee and cake. Tickets £10 (including coffee and cake) from fairlighthall.co.uk.

read more: How Maiden defied the odds in round the world race