Review: Minor alterations to festive favourites prove a winter winner

There is nothing quite like a Christmas carol to set the tone for the festive period.

And Chichester Festival Theatre’s Christmas Concerts throw in just about every seasonal tune for good measure.

It’s all here from O Come, All Ye Faithful to Jingle Bells, Silent Night, and White Christmas.

As ever, the whole package which blends band and vocal - including the audience’s - shakes the theatre with joyous celebration.

The Cathedral Choir directed by Charles Harrison, and The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines, this year directed by Captain Andy Gregory, are on tip top form and the band’s Corps of Drums adds visual artistry to the evening.

Charles Harrison was keen to use the platform to encourage more young singers to join their ranks.

While Capt Gregory was happy to test out some Christmas cracker jokes on the audience.

The one that won applause was topical. How will Christmas dinner be different after Brexit? No Brussels!

This time of year, more than any other, is about tradition.

The Christmas Concerts at the Festival Theatre are now an unmissable scene setter for many.

But they are not without their surprises too.

A medley of favourite Christmas tunes transposed from major to minor keys and aptly entitled Minor Alterations neatly challenged the familiar too.

Christmas Concerts - Chichester Festival Theatre - until December 9