Russian born virtuoso cellist Nina Kotova to play at Opus Theatre in Hastings

Opus Theatre in Hastings will next month showcase a unique evening with amazing Russian-born virtuoso cellist Nina Kotova.

She will be coming directly from Los Angeles to perform with her brother, Opus artist-in-residence and international piano sensation Oliver Poole, and their performance will feature some of the most beautiful music in the classical repertoire.

This promises to be an amazing programme with stunning works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Johann Sebastian Bach, Astor Piazzolla, Arvo Pärt, Polo Piatti and many others.

Nina began cello studies at six. She studied at the Moscow Conservatory and graduated from the Musikhochschule in Cologne. She gave her first performance as a soloist with orchestra at age 11, then at 16, she made her western debut in Prague with the Prague Radio Orchestra. She has carried on the tradition of not only her father, Russian double-bassist Ivan Kotov, but her teachers and mentors, who include Igor Gavrysh, Valentin Feigin and Boris Pergamenschikov. Nina has performed on Red Square in Moscow, for the Imperial family of Japan and at Buckingham Palace. She has appeared in the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, at Town Hall and Carnegie Hall in New York, at the Barbican Centre in London, Teatro La Fenice in Venice, the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, and the Berlin Philharmonic to name a few. She has also taught as an artist-in-residence at the University of Texas in Austin.

Nina has been international recognised as one of the outstanding musicians of her generations and praised by the Los Angeles Times as “a talent to reckon with - poised, committed, graceful and spirited.”

