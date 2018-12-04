Sleaford Mods tour coming to DLWP

Tickets go on sale from Friday December 7 at 9am for a De La Warr Pavilion gig by Sleaford Mods.

This is one of the most important, politically charged and thought-provoking duos currently making a mark on the UK music scene and beyond.

The performance in Bexhill is on Saturday April 20 and tickets cost £19.50 - book on 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

The band features vocalist Jason Williamson and, since 2012, musician Andrew Fearn.

They are known for their abrasive, minimalist musical style and embittered explorations of austerity-era Britain and culture. Sleaford Mods have described their work as “electronic munt minimalist punk-hop rants for the working class” with Williamson responsible for the lyrics and Fearn for the music.

Sleaford Mods release fifth studio album Eton Alive in February 2019.

The album, which features 12 new tracks, was recorded in Nottingham and this will be the first release on Jason and Andrew’s newly formed label Extreme Eating and their first album since parting ways with Rough Trade Records.

