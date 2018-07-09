Soulful reggae from UB40 with no plans for signing off

Birmingham’s world-famous reggae band UB40 will undertake a massive tour next year to celebrate 40 years in the music business.

Featuring five founding members Robin Campbell, Brian Travers, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan, and long-time members Duncan Campbell, Martin Meredith, Lawrence Parry and Tony Mullings, the band has announced a 40 date tour across the UK which will be coming to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Tuesday April 2 from 7.30pm.

Fans can expect to hear the greatest hits including Food For Thought, One In Ten, Kingston Town, and Red Red Wine.

UB40, formed in 1978, has achieved more than 50 singles in the UK singles chart, been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album four times, and in 1984 were nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Group. Tickets £38.50 (standing), £40.50 (seated), from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.