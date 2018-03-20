Sounding better than ever Kim Wilde brings tour to town

Pop princess Kim Wilde released new album Here Come The Aliens this week ahead of her visit to Hastings next month.

Kim’s return to recording marks a fresh start in the singer’s extraordinary 40 year career since she first came to public attention with Kids In America in 1981.

Proud of her past, but focused on the future, Kim has never stopped singing or selling out tours, finding fans in countries she never dreamed she’d visit and turning new generations on to her songs – her huge hits also included Chequered Love, You Keep Me Hanging On and Cambodia.

“I’ve played more in the past 15 years than I did in the first two decades of my career,” said Kim whose early tours included opening for David Bowie and Michael Jackson.

“My band and I have headlined several tours abroad, but this is the first one for almost 30 years at home. But I’ve had fantastic experiences here touring with Rewind and Let’s Rock so our fans know that they have a very special place in my heart. I cannot wait to see them all up close and personal.”

A true family affair, Here Come The Aliens was largely co-written by Kim and brother Ricky who produced the record and also features her niece Scarlett, who has played in the band for a decade and sings and songwrites on the album. Kim brings her new tour to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Tuesday April 24.