Stabat Mater at Christ Church

Hastings Philharmonic’s next event is a recital this Saturday, December 2, of the popular Pergolesi Stabat Mater cantata alongside an earlier version of the same text composed by Alesssandro Scarlatti. The concert will be held in Christ Church, in Silchester Road, St Leonards, from 7pm.

This will be a rare opportunity to hear Marcio da Silva singing counter-tenor with soprano Emily Armour. Also performing will be Petra Hajduchova on harpsichord and organ.

Whereas Scarlatti was the most famous composer of his day, for Pergolesi it was a most poignant piece composed, as it was, in the last year of his short 26 year life while he was ill with tuberculosis; Pergolesi’s version became so famous and so widely performed that Scarlatti’s creditable version was left in the shade. It was the work to make Pergolesi’s name endure to this day. The Stabat Mater is based on a liturgical text written by Jacopone da Todi in the 13th century.

In 2018 the Hastings Philharmonic Choir celebrates its 90th anniversary with the Verdi Requiem performed on 5 May 2018, which recalls a 1967 concert of the same piece where the Choir was conducted by Sir Adrian Boult. The earlier concert was a memorial concert for Edmund Niblett who was the Choir’s music director from 1946 to 1964, a glorious period for the choir when there were numerous collaborations with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and famous conductors including Thomas Beecham and Malcom Sargeant as well as Adrian Boult. The Choir also want to honour Edmund Niblett for his other choir, the Hastings Girls Choir, consisting of young ladies from 15-23 years of age in the 1950s. This choir became famous for performing at the London Palladium Royal Command performance in 1953, coronation year. They also performed regularly on the BBC Light Programme (George Mitchell’s ‘Glee Club’). Hastings Philharmonic wishes to invite them to a reunion in 2018 and would be interested to hear from any of these ladies, who would now be in their 80s, or any of their relatives for contact details so that invitations can be sent out.

Tickets cost £15 with concessions available from www.musicglue.com.