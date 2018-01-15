Stonking swing and slinky jazz evening at Opus Theatre

On Saturday February 3 the Swing Street Orchestra will be raising the roof at the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road, Hastings, from 7.30pm.

Events organiser Polo Piatti commented; “The Swing Street Orchestra is very excited to be playing a fundraising evening in aid of the Opus Theatre. A big swing band, the orchestra has been playing locally for the last 12 years. It consists of 14 of the finest local musicians and plays stonking swing, slinky jazz and hot latin numbers, priding itself on putting a modern twist on some of the best loved music in history. Their stylish retro vibe is the perfect fit for the Opus Theatre, with its stunning appearance natural acoustics.

“For this special evening, regular vocalists Steve Green and Kerry Evenden will be joined by Mike Raxworthy, India Harlott, Natasha Symes and Vanessa King.”

Tickets £12 from Tourist Information Office 01424 451111 or www.opustheatre.co.uk.