Stunning Mozart concert from Lewes chamber choir

Lewes-based chamber choir Pro Musica, directed by Ray Maulkin and Kathryn Sargent, presents its spring concert at St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston on Sunday April 7 at 7pm.

This year it is an all-Mozart programme, highlighting the incomparable Requiem largely composed or inspired by Mozart himself, but completed after his death by Franz Süssmayr. The programme also includes the famous Ave Verum Corpus, as well as the cantata Exsultate Jubilate for soprano soloist and orchestra, an early work full of the optimism of youth.

The performance will be conducted by Colin Moore, and the choir will be joined by The Florentine Ensemble and soloists Allison Taylor (soprano), Sara Gourlay (alto), Gary Marriott (tenor) and David Townend (bass). The evening concludes with a glass of wine. Tickets are £12 (under-14s free) and can be reserved by emailing geoffdellis@yahoo.co.uk or are available on the door; www.promusica.org.uk.

