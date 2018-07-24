Surprising recital at All Saints church

The third in the series of organ concerts at All Saints Church, Hastings, was played by Jonathan Allsopp from Westminster Cathedral, where he is the organ Scholar.

His first piece, by William Mathias, probably took most of his audience by surprise. It began with crashing, discordant chords, and the subsequent variations were equally unmelodic.

It was a relief to hear the following pieces by Bach, Vierne and Parry. Iain Farrington’s Fiesta was suitably jazzy. The second half was mainly French music by Franck and Cochereau with a Sonata by C. P. E. Bach as a contrast.

All the pieces were played with skill and dexterity, but the encore of Priere by Vierne was, for this correspondent, the most melodious of the evening.

The next concert will be on Monday July 30 at 7.30 pm, to be played by Peter Holder from Westminster Abbey.

His programme will include music by Harris, Howells, Best and Vierne. Tickets are £10 at the door and there are refreshments in the interval. For more information please contact Malcolm Lock on 0780 106 8156. By Marion Lovell.