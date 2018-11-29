Ten things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday November 30

1. Theatre. Season’s Greetings by Alan Ayckbourn will be presented at The Stables Theare in Hastings from Friday November 30 until December 8 with performances at 7.30pm and a Sunday December 2 matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets £13 with concessions £10. Half a dozen friends and relatives are celebrating Christmas with Neville and Belinda. Various children are also there and, though unseen, their presence is always felt. Kerfuffle ensues. A Stables Theatre production directed by Adrian Bowd.

2. Comedy. Mix up clever wordplay, a smattering of dark surreal lyrics, a dollop of innuendo, a liberal serving of guitar skills, sprinkle in some percussive feet and beautiful hair, and you get Robin Boots Rockomedy. Robin Boot returns to Hastings following his successful show at the Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival. This performance is part of his XXL Welcome To The Pungle tour and on Friday November 30 he is at Blackmarket VIP, in George Street, with support from local comedian Chris Young. Tickets £6.50 on Eventbrite, £8 on the door. Starts 8pm.

3. Music. The Occasional Consort, under the direction of Anne Whiteman, is giving a Concert Of Advent Music on Saturday December 1 in St Clement’s Church, Hastings Old Town, at 7.30 p.m. The concert will open with John Redford’s anthem Rejoice In The Lord Alway, followed by carols and numbers from Handel’s Messiah with Nigel Howard at the organ. The second half will feature Morten Lauridsen’s nocturne Sure On This Shining Night, some vocal and organ solos, and will close with Bob Chilcot’s A Little Jazz Mass. Tickets £10.

4. Classical music. Christ Church in St Leonards will host Hastings Philharmonic on Saturday December 1. Ayşen Ulucan (violin) and Francis Rayner (piano) will be joined by two members of The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - principal cellist Richard Harwood and Chian Lim on viola. The programme comprising works by Schubert, Dohnanyi and Brahms is a celebration of the string trio. Conducted by Marcio Da Silva. Tickets £15.50 for premium seats, or £12.50. Under 18s and students free entry.

5. Adult panto. Rubbed is at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Saturday December 1 from 8pm. Presented by the famous Royal Vauxhall Tavern, this is how Aladdins Lamp just got camp...several years have passed, and Genie is now retired and living in their Lamp in South London, estranged from Aladdin who is leading a playboy life in Monaco with his begrudging Scottish companion, Twanky. However, evil Abenazar is still determined to get his hands on the lamp and Genie’s magic using dirty tricks and camp disguises. With the help of sassy trainee genie, The Spirit of The Ring and her Tragic Carpet, Genie must find Aladdin so he can prove he is the rightful owner of the lamp and foil Abenazar’s scheme. For 18 years plus. Tickets £16 www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk

6. Music. Texan pop punk legend Bowling For Soup plays live at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday December 1. The Almost Christmas Tour will play eight shows across England and Scotland. Joining Bowling For Soup on this trek is Patent Pending. Tickets £25.

7. Tribute. The Explosive Light Orchestra will play at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday December 2 from 7.30pm, tickets £24/£25. This is one of the UK’s most sought after tribute to the music of ELO and Jeff Lynne, a full eight piece orchestra with string section. Expect all the ELO hits.

8. Film. Nureyev is being screened at Kino Teatr on Wednesday December 5 at 2pm, and again on Sunday December 9 at 2pm. A striking new documentary from BAFTA nominated directors Jacqui and David Morris about Rudolf Nureyev, the most famous male dancer in the world.

9. Theatre. Forbidden Nights brings Sexy Circus to the White Rock Theatre on Wednesday December 5 at 7.30pm. This show has new acts and routines added, so brace yourself for two hours of thrilling action, provocative choreography and a few men in uniform thrown in for good measure. Leave the inhibitions at the door as the talented cast of acrobats, fire acts, aerial artists and world-renowned circus performers flip and spin across the stage in this high-octane show. Tickets from £20.50 to £25.50.

10. Tribute. Ultimate Buble at the White Rock Theatre on Thursday December 6 at 7.30pm. Mark Daniels as Ultimate Bublé performs the biggest hits of Michael Buble in this stunning show featuring his nine piece big band. This special Christmas edition features a light dusting of festive tunes from Bublé’s renowned 2011 Album Christmas, along with all of the favourites that you would expect to hear. Tickets £25.50.

