Tenors Unlimited return to Hastings for Christmas show with Guestling-Bradshaw school choir

Opus Theatre was packed for the return of Tenors Unlimited even if they were almost upstaged by the wonderful enthusiasm of Guestling-Bradshaw school choir.

The evening was however focussed on a higher cause and before a note was heard we had a brief but powerful introduction to World Water Works and their campaign to provide Water Survival Boxes for immediate emergency use.

After two Italian songs we heard one of the Tenors recent hits – Viva La Vita – the energy from which launched easily into the Brindisi from La Traviata, and on to Unchained Melody and Volare.

If some of this, particularly given the over-amplification within the fine acoustic of Opus Theatre, was too much in-your-face, the gentler opening of Who Is He? proved to be much more effective. The young singers then joined the stage for This Little Light Of Mine and O Holy Night.

The second half allowed the tenors to demonstrate the individuality of their talents, most noticeably in three pieces from Les Miserables. Paul opened with Javert’s Out In The Darkness – showing that he only just sneaks in as a tenor given that his voice is essentially high baritone – Jem impressed with Empty Tables, and Scott with Bring Him Home. All finely done without any unnecessary emotionalism. The choir joined them again and, in singing the opening of Once In Royal David’s City both unaccompanied and unamplified, Poppy showed once again just how fine the acoustic is here, if a young voice can carry so easily and with such finesse. After a couple of carols, the choir came to their piece de resistance – The Twelve Days Of Christmas – complete with movement and bling!

A brief run through Jingle Bells and we were into the final numbers with a moving interpretation of You Raise Me Up. Everyone went away happy – and what more can you ask of a Christmas show? By Brian Hick.

