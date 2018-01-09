The Joe Strummer Foundation will support independent music venues

Strummerville-On-Sea is back as The Joe Stummer Foundation reveals it will present a special show next month in the town centre.

This is in support of 2018’s Independent Venue Week and will be happening on February 3 alongside live music events right across the UK in a seven day celebration of small music venues and the people who own, run and work in them.

After making Hastings its home in 2016, The Joe Strummer Foundation is proud to support The Brass Monkey in Havelock Road and play host to some of the most exciting bands on the current scene; Arrows Of Love, Bloody Knees, Yowl, Lice and Heavy Lungs. The foundation is synomyous with supporting young local musicians with their artistic ambitions. The Joe Strummer Foundation will keep door prices to a minimum and pay all acts as well as raising funds and awareness for the charity.

Arrows Of Love is a live phenomenon. Originally aligned with the early East London wave of bohemian rock bands, it was their fiercely independent and creative drive that has taken them across the globe to the likes of SXSW and End of the Road, sharing stages with the likes of The Fall, Buzzcocks, British Sea Power, 80’s Matchbox B-Line Disaster, The Wytches and many more.

Bloody Knees is a collective of noise-makers and one of London’s most exciting acts. As teenagers, BK took their infectious spirit to the masses playing festivals across the country and shows alongside the likes of Wolf Alice, The Magic Gang, Swim Deep and Superfood.

Peckham-formed Yowl captures the frustration of the nine-to-five grind like few others while satirical art-punk band Lice has emerged from Bristol’s artistic community and embarked on a historic, noble crusade. Abrasive four piece Heavy Lungs have already found themselves sharing stages with the likes of Sub Pop noise rockers Metz. With only one track to their name this is already becoming one of the country’s most vital bands.

All proceeds towards the Joe Strummer Foundation fund which provides opportunities to musicians and support to projects around the world that create empowerment through music. Tickets £7 can be purchased from brassmonkeyhastings.nutickets.com/39698