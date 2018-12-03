The Spirit Of Christmas set to sparkle in Ashburnham

Traditional Christmas music in a stunning festive setting is on offer with an upcoming performance by operatic soprano Lucy Ashton.

Lucy is returning to The Orangery tearooms at Ashburnham Place, outside Battle, for a seasonal concert having enjoyed the experience last year.

Lucy Ashton SUS-171120-135048001

The Spirit Of Christmas is taking place on Saturday December 22 at 7.30pm - doors open from 7pm. Tickets cost £16 and can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk or call 07876565990.

Lucy is well known locally and has sung with the Sussex Concert Orchestra.

For the Ashburnham concert she is joined again by talented local pianist Cameron Milne who will be playing Chopin, as well as soprano Marina Ivanova and bass Lewis Bennett. Marina was born in Moscow to a family of musicians and began her musical training at the age of four. She has sung both choral and operatic repertoire and was Papagena in Opera South East’s 2016 production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, while Lewis performs with the Battle Choral Society.

The concert programme will include solos, duets, trios as well as plenty of popular carols for audience participation, so it is hoped everyone will join in those familiar and much-loved Christmas songs.

Tickets include delicious treats from provided by The Orangery tearoom.

Lucy said: “Booking in advance is essential for this popular concert. Come along and start your Christmas celebrations on a high note!’”

read more: Aled Jones heads starry line-up for Rye Christmas concerts