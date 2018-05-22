The unforgettable music of The Carpenters at Opus

For music fans everywhere, the Carpenters’ music was the soundtrack to the ‘70s.

Hauntingly beautiful songs like Close To You and We’ve Only Just Begun made Richard and Karen both international superstars.

Talented Kent-based soprano Rebecca Robinson and pianist Mark Heller are now touring a captivating show charting the meteoric rise to fame of the brother and sister duo, and they will be appearing at the Opus Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday June 2, at 7.30pm.

Featuring many classic and much-loved Carpenters songs, Yesterday Once More charts Karen’s extraordinary musical achievements, reveals the turbulent lives that lay behind the glamour and success, and tells the story of her long and unsuccessful battle with anorexia. This memorable and moving show pays tribute through song, story and video footage. Tickets £13 (£15 on the door), available at Hastings Tourist Information Office or wwwticketsource.co.uk.