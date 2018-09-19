Three great days of jazz

Jazz In The Round is taking over St Mary In The Castle at the end of this month for an amazing three days of music in Hastings from September 28-30.

The Emergence Festival will feature Denys Baptiste Quartet and a Elliott Galvin solo set on Friday September 28, Jean Toussaint Young Lions, Arthur O’Hara Trio, and Chiminyo on Saturday September 29, and Alina Bzhezhinska Quartet, Jamie Murray’s Beat Replacement and trumpeter Kim Macari on Sunday September 30.

Jazz In The Round initially set out to provide a platform to promote contemporary jazz in London, and now hosts a regular stage at Love Supreme and events for the London Jazz Festival.

First off, Denys Baptiste Quartet features Denys on saxophone, Nikki Yeoh on piano and keyboard, Larry Bartley on bass, and Rod Youngs on drums

After almost two decades in the jazz scene, Baptiste still brims with youthful spirit. With a stellar band firing on all cylinders and a new home at Edition Records, his career continues to blossom.

Elliot Galvin is a gifted composer and pianist, whose imagination and musical vision has seen him compared to Django Bates. Galvin’s music is both playful and serious drawing on a wide range of influences from Keith Jarrett to Stravinsky, Deerhoof and The Beatles as well as the films of David Lynch, and the literature of James Joyce.

Jean Toussaint’s line-up is made up of himself on tenor sax, Mark Kavuma on trumpet, Ashley Henry on piano, Daniel Casimir on bass, and Ben Brown on drums.

Grammy-winning saxophonist Toussaint first came to prominence when he joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers in 1982.

Arthur O’Hara Trio is made up of Arthur on electric bass, tenor sax played by Chelsea Carmichael, and drummer Ed Harley. This is a London-based jazz, funk, and rock trio, drawing influences from artists such as Thundercat, Sons of Kemet and Janek Gwizdala.

Harpist Alina Bzhezhinska plays with Tony Kofi on saxophone, Larry Bartley on double bass, and Joel Prime on drums. Originally from Ukraine/Poland and now based in London, Alina is an internationally renowned harpist who has performed with leading musicians such as Shabaka Hutchings, Django Bates, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and the Glasgow String Quartet.

Beat Replacement is a modern jazz fusion group led by the UK’s rising drummer talent, Jamie Murray. With a solid groove style and an open minded approach to free experimentation, Jamie and his band bring a heavy amount of fire and intensity to each performance - with Zhenya Strigalev, David Preston, Tomasz Bura and Kevin Glasgow.

Tickets £12 per day or £25 for weekend, booking and information on www.thecockpit.org.uk.

read more: Plenty of arts events coming in Coastal Currents festival 2018