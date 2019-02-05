Top ten things to do in 1066 country from Friday February 8

1. Comedy. The world’s only stand-up comedy interactive live-action video game The Dark Room comes to Blackmarket VIP, George Street, on Friday February 8. Australian comic John Robertson’s show is impro comedy fused into a rock’n’roll retro game where the audience helps decide the outcome. Originally an interactive YouTuber series with 4 million YouTube views. Robertson’s manic talent for improvisation creates an exhilarating world of fun, fear, nostalgia and terrible prizes where no two shows are the same. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £10 available at Hastings Tourist Information, or £12 on the door.

2. Comedy. Gag House Comedy Superstars is making its debut in Hastings at the White Rock Theatre on Friday February 8 from 8pm. Tickets from £20.50. The headliner for the evening is Lee Nelson, an English comedian best known for performing both on the stand-up circuit and in comedy television series. TV credits include Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show (BBC3) and Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People (BBC3). The evening will be compered by Mark Dolan who recently emerged unscathed from a stint on Channel 4’s The Jump. Joining Mark will be Stephen Bailey and Jen Brister.

See How They Run SUS-190402-113155001

3. Theatre. Catch the last performances of See How They Run at The Stables Theatre in Hastings with shows on Friday February 8 and Saturday February 9 from 7.30pm. Written by Philip King, this comedy classic directed by Jenny Wiles will launch The Stables’ 60th anniversary year. Tickets £13.50.

4. Comedy. Sheared Wit returns to Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Friday February 8 from 7.30pm. Free event. Another eclectic mix of free film, music, spoken word, etc from the Weird Sh*t cellar. Including Afrit Nebula, Duncan Reekie, Michael Smith, Simon&thePope, Catherine Johnson, James Wvr, Ollie Cherer, Riz Maslen, Ken Edwards, Paul Green, Bob Humm, GFN Poet and more.

5. Art. Still I Rise: Feminisms, Gender, Resistance, Act 2 opens in the ground floor gallery at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday February 9. This major group exhibition explores resistance movements and alternative forms of living from a gendered perspective. It looks at the forms resistance can take - from intimate acts to large-scale uprisings, from the late 19th century to the present and beyond. Still I Rise shows how resistance has been approached by visual artists, writers, architects, designers and activists, working as individuals or in groups. Including works by Amina Ahmed, Judy Chicago (see cover), Jamie Crewe, Blondell Cummings, Dyke Action Machine!, Gran Fury, Carl Gent, Suzanne Lacy, Zoe Leonard, Matrix Feminist Design Co-operative, Brenda Prince, Tabita Rezaire, Tai Shani, Linda Stupart, Jala Wahid and Osías Yanov.

6. Photography. Tom Hunter - A Journey Home opens at Hastings Museum on Saturday February 9. The portrait collection featuring local taxi drivers has been curated by Lucy Bell and David Rhodes, and runs until June 2. Internationally renowned artist Tom Hunter has collaborated with drivers from local taxi firm 247247, whilst referencing the collection of Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

Processions event SUS-190402-111528001

7. Music. Yak will play an live instore gig for Music’s Not Dead in the DLWP Café Bar on Saturday February 9 from 5pm. The event is free but to guarantee an entry you need to pre-order the new album – Pursuit of Momentary Happiness – from Music’s Not Dead, either in store or by telephone 01424 229123.

8. Music. No.48 in Bexhill hosts a live performance by Chloe Paige on Saturday February 9 from 7pm. Chloe is a soulful singer who had success on X Factor, reaching the finals in 2015. Chloe is a princess of pop, extremely popular on the social media channels; this will be a rare opportunity to hear her perform live, as she returns to the area where she spent her younger years, for a special gig.

9. Tribute. T.Rextasy is at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Saturday February 9 from 8pm. Tickets from £26.50. T.Rex had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy. T.Rextasy has been performing around the world for over 20 years, and is now accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management.

10. Film. Kino-Teatr documentary festival features Oi For England’s Green And Pleasant Land on Thursday February 14 from 7.30pm. The movie, directed by Robin Hayter, is followed by a live question and answer session with him, and actors Paul McGann and Paul Moriarty. Tickets £9-8.

Presented by Musics Not Dead at the De La Warr Pavilion SUS-190201-110810001