Two great innovators of the folk world join forces in duo

In the wake of a hugely successful one-off appearance back in the summer of 2016, legendary fiddle player Peter Knight (ex-Steeleye Span) and melodeon player extraordinaire John Spiers (ex-Bellowhead) continue their musical journey.

They perform together at The Old Chapel in Alfriston on Friday March 2 at 7.30pm.

Since his departure from folk-rock pioneers Steeleye Span at the end of 2013, Knight has turned his attention to his trio Gigspanner, and has firmly established their burgeoning reputation as one of the most innovative acts on the folk and roots scene.

John Spiers is one of the leading squeezebox players of his generation. Well-known for his long-standing partnership with Jon Boden in the multi-award winning big band, Bellowhead, John has also played with Eliza Carthy’s Ratcatchers and more recently as part of her Wayward Band.

Seats: £17.50 from 01323 841414