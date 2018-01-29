Unique talent of artist born into music greatness

Rufus Wainwright - one of the great modern vocalists, composers, and songwriters - returns to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday June 30.

To date Rufus, born into a family of musical greats, has released eight studio albums, three DVDs, and three live albums.

He has collaborated with artists ranging from Elton John, Mark Ronson and Joni Mitchell to Burt Bacharach.

At the age of 14 he was named Canada’s best young musician and later received the Juno Award for Best Alternative Album. His album Rufus Does Judy recorded at Carnegie Hall was nominated for a Grammy. His first opera, Prima Donna, premiered at the Manchester International Festival in July 2009 and has since been presented in London, Toronto and New York. In 2010 Wainwright was commissioned by the San Francisco Symphony to compose Five Shakespeare Sonnets, a five movement song cycle setting the words to orchestra and voice. They have since been performed worldwide by orchestras including the Chicago and Montreal Symphonies.

In 2010 he was the first artist to complete a five concert residency at the Royal Opera House in London. In Sept 2014 he had his debut with the London Proms at Royal Albert Hall and performed at the Last Night of the Proms in the Park.

Other achievements include the 2012 world premiere of Sing Me The Songs That Say I Love You: A Concert for Kate McGarrigle, the feature length music documentary that captured the May 2011 tribute concert honoring his late mother. The Canadian Opera Company has commissioned Wainwright’s second opera, about Roman Emperor Hadrian, to premiere in Toronto this autumn.

