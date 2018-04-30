Upcoming gigs and plans to record for Hastings group

Hastings band Someone Anyone has a new line-up and is celebrating by making plans to release a new EP.

There are now seven members - apart from singer songwriter Harry Osborne, there is James Gulliver on drums, Jamie Thomas on bass, Poppy Prescott on vocals, Dan McKonkey on saxophone, Lewis Todd on guitar and Joe Thomas on keyboards.

The immediate hope is to make a new single but the group needs to raise cash to help them record - supporters can help achieve this aim by donating to gofundme/someone-anyone.

Someone Anyone has a number of upcoming summer gigs starting this week - on Friday May 4 the band will play at Blackmarket VIP in Hastings Old Town, then on Sunday May 6 at The Printworks in a Mayday weekend special. On May 18 you can catch them at Jenny Lind, June 15 at TN32 Festival, August 3 at Jenny Lind, and August 16 at Beautiful Days Festival.

More info can be found on FB by following S1A1.