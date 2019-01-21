Update: ticket sale for James Morrison’s new tour

Tickets for the much anticipated James Morrison gig in Bexhill go on sale this week.

This is the amazing singer songwriter’s first full UK tour in three years in support of new album You’re Stronger Than You Know, which is released on March 8 via Stanley Park Records.

He will perform at the De La Warr Pavilion on Tuesday March 26 and tickets costing £28.50 are available from Friday January 25 from 9am or Thursday January 24 from 9am for members. Book via 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

The first single release from his new soul album is My Love Goes On in which he is joined by Joss Stone.

Their connection goes back to when she presented him with the BRIT Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2007. The track is accompanied by an official video, which captures a beautiful performance from James and Joss in a recording studio in Chicago.

With two number one albums, five Top 10 singles, a BRIT Award and seven million sales, James Morrison is one of the biggest success stories of his era and he is now set for an exciting new chapter in his career.

Harking back to the Stax and Motown eras that he loves, You’re Stronger Than You Know is the album that Morrison has always wanted to make.

While the album possesses some darker moments, the overriding feeling is that it offers a beacon of positivity in a climate of bad news. You wouldn’t guess that these songs emerged from such a turbulent time in his life.

Everything threatened to collapse around him as he worked on a follow-up to his 2015 set Higher Than Here. His relationship with his long-term partner Gill hit tough times and he lost his natural songwriting instinct. His previous label was pushing him to write uplifting music when he was in the pits of despair. He also wanted to stand apart from the rush of male singer-songwriters who had followed in his wake.

Writing songs with no particular end goal in mind, Morrison gradually overcame his struggles until he realised that he had some of the best material of his career – and more than enough to make an album.

His upcoming tour includes a London show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Everyone who pre-orders the album from by January 22 will receive an exclusive code allowing them to access the ticket pre-sale commencing from January 23.