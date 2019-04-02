Veteran trumpeter Henry Lowther will bring his unique style to Jazz Hastings

Jazz Hastings will next week feature a brilliant musician who appeared at the legendary Woodstock Festival in 1969.

Veteran trumpeter Henry Lowther and his band Still Waters will play live at East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade on Tuesday April 9 from 8.30pm.

Henry was born in Leicester in 1941. He started playing cornet in the local Salvation Army band, but developed a love for classical music and studied violin, eventually entering the Royal Academy of Music at the age of 18.

Soon he became interested in jazz and, inspired by a Sonny Rollins recording, he returned to brass playing and took up the trumpet. In the 1960s, he split his time between jazz and the rock scene. For instance he first played with the John Dankworth Orchestra in 1967, beginning a relationship that would last for 45 years. But he also played with bands like Manfred Mann, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and the Cream bassist Jack Bruce. It was with the Keef Hartley Band that he played at Woodstock. But in later years he concentrated more on jazz, playing with most great players of the era.

Henry formed Still Waters in 1996 with his friend bassist Dave Green. It is now one of the most accomplished and creative bands around, playing radical and original music. They will be joined by Pete Hurt on saxophone, Barry Green on piano and Paul Clarvis on drums.

Tickets are £10 on the door.

