Violin legend Nigel Kennedy takes on the masterpieces of George Gershwin in Bexhill concert

Be dazzled by the sheer talent and artistry of Nigel Kennedy - the bestselling classical violinist of all time - as he reinterprets the work of George Gershwin in a special concert at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

The Rye International Jazz Festival presents Kennedy at the venue on Saturday May 25 from 8pm.

Tickets costing from £45-£65 go on general sale on Wednesday March 13 from 10am, although members can snaffle them up a day earlier on Tuesday March 12 from 10am - call box office on 01424 229111 or go to www.dlwp.com.

Kennedy also performs pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, and his own compositions from throughout his illustrious career which is unparalleled in modern British classical music.

You can expect such timeless standards as Summertime, Rhapsody In (Claret &) Blue, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, and Porgy And Bess have been re-imagined with Kennedy’s inimitable style and verve.

The result is Kennedy Meets Gershwin, an assured and joyful re-imagination of Gershwin’s timeless compositions, given new life by the charming and soaring interpretations of classical music’s most unique and prodigious talent.

More details are available from www.ryejazz.com.

