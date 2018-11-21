Weekend concert on Rye Wurlitzer

Sheffield-born 37 year old Jonathan Eyre is well known as an inspiring and colourful liturgical organist, choral conductor and theatre organ performer.

He will perform this weekend at the final concert on Rye’s famous Wurlitzer organ before major reburbishment begins in its home at the Milligan Theatre at Rye Academy.

Jonathan spent four years as Assistant Organist at Bradford Cathedral, where he recorded a series of CD’s of music by J.S.Bach. He is currently sub-organist at the Priory Church of St Bartholomew the Great in the City of London.

Jonathan is one of the resident organists at the Regent Street Cinema, London, which is one of several UK locations where he is invited to

accompany silent films on both piano and theatre organs.

Jonathan’s concert on Sunday November 25 begins at 2.30pm with a refreshment interval included in the admission price of £9.50. Doors open at 1.30pm.

The Sunday concerts arranged by the Friends of Rye Wurlitzer will not resume until June 2019.