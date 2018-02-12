Where classic rock meets with soaring improvisation

Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band will be playing live at The Albatross Club on Marine Arcade in Bexhill on Friday February 23.

The gig, organised by Music’s Not Dead, will also have a support act, and doors open from 7.30pm.

Hailing from Philadelphia, Forsyth is a guitarist, composer, and band leader whose widescreen art-rock, fusing taut compositions and mercurial improvisations, has earned him a reputation as one of the most distinctive guitarists working today. In 2013, he assembled The Solar Motel Band, which quickly developed a reputation as an incredible live act, provoking comparisons to visionaries such as Television, The Grateful Dead, and Neil Young & Crazy Horse.

Despite psychedelic leanings, Forsyth’s music always leans toward concision and control. In 2016 he released the double LP The Rarity of Experience (No Quarter) to universal raves, and last summer saw the launch of Dreaming In The Non-Dream.