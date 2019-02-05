Why Keane’s Tom Chaplin supports the Incubate Music Festival in Hastings this weekend

Be impressed by “amazingly talented” young musicians on Saturday February 9 at St Mary In The Castle in the first ever Incubate Music Festival presented by Hastings based social enterprise The Eggtooth Project.

The Eggtooth Project offers professional mentoring, creative spaces for practice and performance, and opportunities for emerging musicians. Over 150 young people attended auditions back in October 2018 and 14 new acts were chosen.

After four months of mentoring by professional musicians, these will now take to the stage alongside northern grime and hip hop artist Chiedu Oraka who will headline and BBC broadcaster Gemma Cairney who is guest DJ.

Keane’s Tom Chaplin is an Incubate supporter and this week he tweeted: “If you happen to be in Hastings this Saturday, please stop by to see some amazingly talented young musicians doing their thing.” The event starts at 6pm and tickets cost £5.

