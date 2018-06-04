World Series at Opus Theatre to showcase a magical young pianist

An outstanding young pianist is appearing at Opus Theatre on Saturday June 16 with a programme of Beethoven, Rachmaninov and Prokofiev.

Turning “music into magic” is the unique ability of concert pianist Pedro Gomes.

He is being introduced to the Opus by artist-in-residence Oliver Poole for his outstanding interpretation of great classic works. He will be performing on one of the world’s most technologically advanced pianos, the Phoenix Opus, which has been specifically created for the venue.

Pedro began playing the piano from the age of four in his native Portugal, later being taken on by prestigious Russian teacher Marian Pivka. He has also taken masterclasses with highly acclaimed artistes such as Felix Gottlieb and recently Lang Lang. Pedro’s debut with an orchestra took place in 2009, at age 18, when he performed Prokofiev’s First Piano Concerto in two concerts with the highly regarded Gulbenkian Orchestra, in Lisbon. He has won numerous international prizes at national and international piano competitions.

Pedro has also supported the Music For A Cause project to support young musicians and music schools in conflict situations and developing countries.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, and the programme includes Beethoveen’s Pathetique Sonata and Rachmaninov Preludes as well as Prokofiev’s Sonata No. 7. Tickets £10 are available at: www.opustheatre.co.uk, or from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre.

Recently the Opus theatre announced its classical music World Series for this summer which will feature international artists as well as pianist Oliver Poole. Soprano and now classical BRIT award nomineee Carly Paoli and Pedro are part of this, as is Blato Zlato, Marcelo Bratke, Ramtin Ghazavi and Nina Kotova.

The Observer covered the press conference for this event which begins on Saturday June 9 with a concert by Paoli, and comments made by her about being “quite spiritual” were wrongly attributed to composer and Opus Theatre director Polo Piatti in the edition of Saturday May 25 - Polo in fact describes himself as “a committed secularist with no religious affiliation.”