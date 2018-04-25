Musical drama group celebrate 10th year with ‘Leap of Faith’ production

Bexhill’s Musical Drama Group, Christian Voices are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

The group was founded by Alan Young of St Martha’s Church. He said: “The idea came to me when I was involved in the Lent play that Bexhill Amateur Theatrical Society used to perform every year. I thought how relevant the stories from the Bible were today and I would try and bring them to life.”

Alan asked lifelong friend Dave Chamberlin to be the group’s musical director as he said they both knew music would add an extra dimension. “Our aim was to combine an engaging and thought-provoking script with catchy and melodic songs. This template has been very successful over the last ten years and the Group’s performances have been warmly received by churches we’ve visited.”

To date the group have performed 25 productions and visited more than 20 churches. Since 2012, they have performed their plays in aid of a good cause or local charity. No admission to the performances is charged and money raised comes from donations at the end of their performances. So far, they have raised over £5,000.

The Rev Deacon Olivia Werett, St Peter’s Church, said: “Christian Voices is a vibrant and innovative musical drama group which brings stories to life and ties the themes into today’s modern issues. They produce all their own work and each performance is very thought-provoking. I hope they will be with us for many years yet in which we will be continue to be inspired and motivated.”

Christian Voices next play is ‘Leap of Faith’, based on events leading up to Thomas the Disciple’s denial and acceptance of the resurrection of Jesus. The play was written by Alan, songs composed by Dave and directed by Caroline Cox of St Peter’s Church. The group hope to raise money for the Poor Clare Nuns in Lynton. Alan’s sister was a nun in that community until she died tragically last October.

Christian Voices perform ‘Leap of Faith’ at: Ninfield Methodist Church Hall, May 12, 3pm; St Peter’s Community Centre, May 13, 9.45am; Bexhill United Reformed Church, May 13, 2pm; St Martha’s Church, Little Common, May 14, 8pm; Christchurch Methodist Church, May 18, 7.45pm; Pett Methodist Church, May 20, 10.45am.