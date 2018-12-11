Nine things to do on Boxing Day
If you want to get out and about on Boxing Day there's plenty to do in Sussex.
Here's our pick of the top nine things to do in the area this Boxing Day (December 26).
1. See a panto\!
There's plenty of panto to enjoy in Sussex this Boxing Day with Jack and the Beanstalk at Hastings and Brighton, Sleeping Beuaty in Horsham and Cinderlla at Eastbourne.
2. Go to the races
Enjoy some Boxing Day racing at Fontwell Park. There's reindeers, an ice rink and festive food, as well as seven races.
3. Go to a concert
The Boxing Day Concert at Eastbourne Bandstand is back, and it's free, from 11am to 12.30am.
4. Go ice skating
Get your skates on! Brighton's ice rink with a beautiful backdrop is open on Boxing Day. There are also ice rinks in Worthing, Chichester, Crawley and Bognor Regis.
