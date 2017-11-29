Old Town Christmas Tree festival this weekend

The Two Towers Trust and Parish of St Clements and All Saints Annual Christmas Tree Festival will be held in St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town, this weekend and next.

This is the chance for the community, schools and businesses to come together with the theme of getting together and decorating a Christmas tree. New this year will be Christmas crafts that can be enjoyed by all alongside viewing the trees. Seasonal food will be served during the weekends of the festival along with mulled beverages. There will be a Handbell Concert on the first weekend and a Carol Concert to close the festival.