Opera star will shine in this celebration for Sedlescombe

On Sunday December 9 professional opera singer Thomasin Trezise makes a welcome return to the parish church in the village of Sedlescombe, near Battle, to perform a Christmas concert.

Her stunning programme will include some light Neapolitan songs and carols with some audience participation to accordion accompaniment.

Thomasin was born in Brighton and studied singing at the Royal College of Music. She made her Glyndebourne Festival Opera debut in 2008, and since has appeared in numerous roles at Glyndebourne as well as appearing with other opera companies of note including Opera Brava and English Pocket Opera.

Doors open at 6pm for 6.30pm start. Tickets cost £12.50 with seasonal interval refreshments, available now from the village shop or by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870258 alternatively email asselton@icloud.com

This event is organised by Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust.

