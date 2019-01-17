Pimp up your Hastings Fat Tuesday brollies at free workshops

Hastings Fat Tuesday are delighted to announce that Radiator Arts will be hosting two free workshops to help people pimp up their brollies in preparation for the Umbrella Parade on Sunday, March 3.

The drop-in workshops will be held at the Stade Hall, 20 Rock-A-Nore Rd, Hastings and Ore Community centre, 455 Old London Rd, Hastings on Saturday March 2, 11-4pm.

Fat Tuesday's Umbrella Parade. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-181202-074531001

Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival (1-5 March 2019) is the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration and the fastest growing festival in the South-East, and is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019.

Fat Tuesday’s Fiona Fyfe said: “The 10th anniversary of Hastings Fat Tuesday is promising to be the most lavish to date with plans to make the Umbrella Parade a truly spectacular event.

“So please join us, decorate your umbrellas and become part of our extravaganza.

“Radiator Arts are on board again this year organising two fabulous free drop-in workshops so come along and pimp up your umbrella ahead of the parade.

“The workshops are suitable for everyone. Children must be accompanied by an adult. It will take about one hour to pimp up a brolly but visitors can spend longer if they wish.

“We will have a wonderful array of materials to use and a limited number of umbrellas so if visitors can bring their own that would be great.”

The Fat Tuesday Parade will start from the Stade at midday on Sunday, March 3, and travel down the seafront, round the roundabout and back up to St Mary In The Castle.

For more information email radiatorarts@btconnect.com or via Facebook at Radiator Arts @radiator arts, or visit: hastingsfattuesday.co.uk