Pop-Up Opera will be back to entertain

Pop-Up Opera returns with a twist to St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on June 20 at 7pm.

The comnpany will present a special Mozart double bill with two entrancing one-act comedies, Der Schauspieldirektor and Bastien und Bastienne, showcasing Mozart’s inimitable style and sense of playfulness.

This lively double bill allows for a closer study of Mozart’s genius as it explores two works written at very different times in Mozart’s life. Pop-Up’s signature ‘silent movie’ captions help to tell the story in which a pair of actresses battle it out to be the prima donna and a pair of lovers tease and test their feelings for each other. Tickets £18.