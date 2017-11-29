Popular tree festival back in Bexhill’s St Michaels

This weekend also sees the start of the annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael’s And All Angels Church in Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill.

The theme this year is Proverbs And Sayings, and as ever a huge variety of trees will be in display inside the church, put together by groups and organisations in the area.

The event is open on Saturday from 10-5pm and on Sunday from 12-5pm, then Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10.30-5pm, and on Wednesday from 12-5pm. Tea and coffee is served all day, and on Friday December 8 there will be mulled wine and mince pies, with light lunches served just this weekend.