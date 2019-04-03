Society Battle it out at Spring Show

Battle Floral and Horticultural Society held a ‘really fantastic’ Spring Show last Saturday, (March 30).

The event, held in Battle Memorial Hall, attracted a large number of entries and attracted many visitors.

Daffodils - Battle Floral and Horticultural Society Spring Show SUS-190304-145122001

Show Secretary Anne Gavin, says they couldn’t have wished for a better event. “It was a glorious day with plenty of sunshine,” she said.

“What a contrast to the weather for the 2018 show when all the blooms had to try and survive ‘The Beast from the East’!

“Our glorious day brought forth some impressive blooms and saw the Society’s Chairman, Gary Dunk, win a huge number of the Daffodil classes.

“Gary’s wins included the best daffodil in the show. Judge Edward Stevenson-Rouse was impressed as this was Gary’s first year showing such a serious number of entries. Our Chairman, Robert Emeleus presented Gary with his trophy saying he was a very worthy winner.

Daffodils - Battle Floral and Horticultural Society Spring Show SUS-190304-145134001

“Chris Hone won the ‘Best in Show in all floral sections’ with his absolutely stunning Orchid.

“Clive Richardson won the Somerville Spring Cup for the most points in whole show.

“Matilda Ostrash and Lauren Walker were the two talented children who won cups for ‘Best in Show’ for a Chocolate Easter Nest and an Easter Card. Jessica Cacciatore was on hand to pick up her winnings for three good entries in the children’s sections.

“Anne Dunk won the trophy for the ‘Best Cactus/Succulent collection’.

Gary and Anne Dunk.- Battle Floral and Horticultural Society Spring Show SUS-190304-145145001

“The day was a huge success with many enjoying our freshly prepared lunches and cakes organised by Marilyn Waughman and Sylvia Cherrington and their wonderful helpers.

“The tombola was run by John Cherrington, plant stall by Anne Dunk and the photographs taken by Barry Porter.

“The show attracted many visitors and encouraged some new members to join the society.

“Gary Dunk thanked the members and visitors for their continuing support for the society and all the team who helped to put the show together.

John Cherrington and Barry Porter - Battle Floral and Horticultural Society Spring Show SUS-190304-145156001

“It was a really fantastic Spring Show and we look forward to the Summer Show in July - which is always a bit special too!”

The society will be holding a plant sale at Battle Memorial Hall on May 17, at 7.30pm.

The Summer Show will be held on Saturday, July 15. For further information or to join call the society’s treasurer Keith Clements on 01424 772386 or email: keithjph6093@hotmail.co.uk