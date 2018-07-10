Summer Fair will be fun for all ages

The RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre invite cat lovers to their annual Summer Fair on Sunday. July 22, 11-2.30pm.

The event is a great family day out and visitors will have the chance to meet the cats at the centre, which is based at Chown’s Hill, Hastings, and see the important work that goes into caring for the four legged friends.

There will be a host of activities for adults and children of all ages and a range of fun games for children.

Stalls will sell a variety of items including, pet accessories, vintage gifts, jewellery, books, raffle, tombola, and homemade refreshments.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager Bluebell Ridge said: “We always look forward to opening our doors to the public as it’s a chance for people to have fun whilst meeting the cats that we care for.

“We’d love as many people as possible to come along and support our work. Funds raised on the day will go towards helping local rescue cats in need.”

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA which is a separate charity within the national body and is self-funded. Each year the Branch has to raise more than £150,000 to keep the centre open and they heavily rely on the generosity of local supporters.

For more information visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk