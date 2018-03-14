The fun and spectacle of Hastings half marathon

It’s the big one - the Hastings Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday March 18.

It’s a great event for athletes and fun runners who take on the challenge for charity, so make sure you get out to line the streets and cheer them on.

Organised by Hastings Lions Club and taking the roads on the outskirts of St Leonards and then Hastings, this popular event (5000 runners) is undulating and tough, but the last part is either downhill and along the promenade past the newly restored pier.

There is always great crowd support for runners along the way. The run starts at the seafront at 10.30am and goes up Queensway and onto The Ridge before heading down to Old Town. Apart from the main event there is a mini-run for youngsters aimed at all abilities and not to be missed. Originally the age limit was 9-16, but it has now been decided that 7/8 years old may also take part. Details from hastings-half.co.uk. Photo Frank Copper.