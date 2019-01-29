The genius of giant steam engines in Brede village

For a fascinating experience visit the Brede Steam Pumping Engines Heritage Site based at Southern Water’s Brede Water Supply Works.

If you live in Hastings or surrounding area, then the water that comes out of your tap has come from here since 1903.

Families can admire the giant Tangye Pumping Engine and Worthington Simpson Engine together with an ever expanding collection of other pumps and related equipment.

The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving refreshments. Open from 10-4pm on the first Saturday of every month plus Bank Holiday Mondays. Free guided tours and parking is available.

read more: Top ten things to do in 1066 country from Friday February 1





