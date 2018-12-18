A fun Sherlock Holmes play in Bexhill is full of mystery & slapsick

Members of Bexhill Light Operatic And Dramatic Society are celebrating the first anniversary of their Little Blods Theatre with a Sherlock Holmes - The Last Case will be presented from December 27-29 at 8pm.

This fun mystery play is guaranteed to wow its audiences with hilarious slapstick and a fast-moving script. Holmes is entrusted with the case of a missing diamond, and alongside a cast of ten other characters, he and Watson will hilariously bring the play to the stage. Will Sherlock solve the missing case of the lost Kalimari Diamond? There’s only one way to find out - tickets can be booked at www.blods.co.uk.