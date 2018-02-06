A new Hamlet for audiences in Bexhill, Rye and Hastings

A re-imagined Hamlet is coming venues across our area produced by innovative and local new theatre company Theatre Nation.

An artistic partnership between director Patrick Kealey and writer/producer Tom Daldry, Theatre Nation has taken Hamlet is its first major project, and will showcase the “sheer brilliance of local performing talent.”

The “phenomenal” Emily Carding will play the Prince at St Mary in the Castle, Bexhill College and Rye Creative Centre. An acclaimed Shakespearean performer, her radical one-woman Richard III inspired Kealey to cast her on the spot. Relatively new to the area, Kealey “recognised the calibre of artistry that we’re attracting” and Theatre Nation is confident Emily will bring the venues alive with excitement.

Theatre Nation says it has cast the best local acting talent and comments; “A blend of fiery young talent and experienced Shakespearean performers, this Hamlet will blend tradition with innovation – with Butoh movement choreographed by Japanese artist Yumino Seki. Ghosts will come alive; madness will descend upon the Royal Court of Denmark.”

Hamlet is edited to 2hrs 30 mins, with performances on Feb 21-24 at St Mary In The Castle at 7.30pm, starting with preview, Feb 27 at Bexhill College at 1.30pm and Feb 28 - Mar 3 at Rye Creative Centre at 7.30pm starting with preview, matinee on Mar 1.