Actor and director Julian Sands at Kino Teatr with drama and poetry

After his two sold-out performances last January, actor and director Julian Sands is returning to Kino Teatr in St Leonards with drama and poetry.

An Audience With Julian Sands will be held on Sunday January 7 at 3pm and Friday January 12 at 7.30pm. Part One will be The Standard Bearer and Part Two is Keats, Shelley, Ghosts And Lovers.

Sands is well-known as a star of stage, playing Tony Blair in David Hare’s Stuff Happens, and screen, from A Room With A View to The Girl With A Dragon Tattoo. He recently toured internationally with A Celebration Of Harold Pinter, directed by John Malkovich, which he brought to St Leonards.

The Standard Bearer by Stephen Wyattis is a play he first directed in Los Angeles with the “excellent” Neil Dickson.

Julian said: “Neil plays the role with such grace and beauty, humanity and energy, it has always been a revelatory thrill to watch him. It is a tender, philosophical and inspiring piece which l think the Kino audience will respond to. The play is not long, but feels as epic as it is intimate, so it allows time for me to share a programme of poetry l have been giving in Rome - Keats, Shelley, Ghosts and Lovers.

Last year l was asked to write the preface for a new anthology of Keats and Shelley published by the Keats Shelley House in Rome, a place l first visited in the 1970s while a roving drama student. I played Shelley in Ken Russell’s 1986 film Gothic. In agreeing to write the preface l also agreed to do a series of readings at the House where Keats died as well as in the cemetery where they are both buried, and then l was asked to play Piero De Medici in a Netflix Series filmed in Rome through the summer and fall; every week l would do a series of readings of mostly Keats and Shelley, but introducing other poets too, from the contemporary Isobel Dixon to 1st Cent B.C. Catullus in a new translation by Daisy Dunn. So this is the basis of my contribution to the event at the Kino on Jan 7 and 12.

He said of his return to the venue: “It is a joy and profoundly fullfilling to perform or to read in an intimate space with a gathering of intelligent, interested listeners.” Tickets £20 from kino-teatr.co.uk.