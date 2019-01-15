All Star Superslam Wrestling in Hastings

On Friday January 18 enjoy the spectacle and sheer fun of All Star Superslam Wrestling at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £11.50 - £16.50, or £10.50 - £15.50 for restricted view.

2019 sees a new line-up of top international stars in the Superslam World title series. Wrestlers from all federations all over the world will be represented as well as British favourites including Oliver Grey, TV’s Love Island star Adam Maxted, and action man Deano.

This two hour action packed family event is a huge crowd-pleaser - booking on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

read more: The Crypt reclaims its past glory as a great music venue