Art school’s gala event celebrates 50 golden years

An acclaimed Hastings performing arts school is celebrating its 5oth anniversary with a two-night showcase at the White Rock Theatre

The Hastings Stage Studio, based on York Gardens in Hastings Town Centre, has played a major role in training the best talent of East Sussex and Kent for decades, and is now preparing to celebrate it’s fiftieth year.

Sophie Dann

They promise a fast-paced variety spectacular and theatrical celebration, From modern to funk, tap and jazz to ballet, West End excerpts to the latest pop and movie hits…stunning costumes, tight harmonies, beautiful ballads and exciting production numbers from a talented cast, with special guest artists and former pupils straight from the West End, Britain’s Got Talent and abroad.

Three former pupils will be performing in the show: singer Sophie Meeson, aerialist Emily Kinch, and double Olivier Award Nominee Sophie Louise Dann,

The school was started in 1968 by Anne Slacke, a veteran of the London, Paris and Italian theatres.

After 35 years of building a well-earned reputation for excellence at The Hastings Stage Studio, she handed over the reigns to her daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and John Pohlhammer.

Vanessa trained at The Hastings Stage Studio before earning full scholarships to the Royal Ballet School and Laine Theatre Arts and launching a successful career on stage and screen in London and abroad.

Her husband, John, an accomplished dancer himself, trained at the world-renowned Indiana University School of Music, and also sings and dances in Oh What A Night!, the Las Vegas hit making its UK debut at the White Rock Theatre on April 25.