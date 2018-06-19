Bowler Crab bring outdoor theatre back to Three Oaks

Bowler Crab’s new production of Shakespeare’s The Merchant Of Venice will tour to Half House Farm in Three Oaks next weekend.

There will be outdoor performances on Friday June 29 and Saturday June 30 at 7.30pm, and Sunday July 1 at 3pm.

Director Stephen John said: “We’ve had such a fantastic opening week, thank you to The Mermaid Inn, Rye, and The Trinity Theatre for having us. We moved from our smallest tour location to our largest and received standing ovations. Bowler Crab has certainly never had a reception like it, thank you all that came for your warmth and laughter; we’re so looking forward to returning to our home venue and perform in the open air again. Please feel free to bring a picnic. Hay bales will be provided, but bring your own chair for more comfort. As usual, there will be a refreshment tent and the gates will open one hour before performance.” Tickets £15 from www.bowler-crab.com or 07801893115